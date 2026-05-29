Credit: GMFB

Jamie Erdahl has built a truly meaningful connection with NFL fans as a reporter and host of NFL Network’s flagship daily show Good Morning Football.

Following the Super Bowl, Erdahl took a leave of absence from the program. In March, she shared in a social media post that she was dealing with a family matter, saying, “I have been away from GMFB due to an extremely personal + tragic health situation of an immediate family member.”

On Thursday, Erdahl revealed that situation and what happened with her family. Her father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer following the Super Bowl and passed away. She posted a picture of herself and her father at a Minnesota Vikings game where the pair were united in watching their favorite team.

3 days after the Super Bowl, my Dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Now, he’s gone. I loved him with my whole heart. He was so bright, social, kind, inclusive, generous, wise. I watched him make everyone’s world better. He made mine great. I’ll love you forever, Dad. SKOL. pic.twitter.com/snyTqrcubd — Jamie Erdahl (@JamieErdahl) May 28, 2026

“3 days after the Super Bowl, my Dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Now, he’s gone. I loved him with my whole heart. He was so bright, social, kind, inclusive, generous, wise. I watched him make everyone’s world better. He made mine great. I’ll love you forever, Dad. SKOL,” read Erdahl’s post.

Fans and NFL media colleagues shared their condolences with Jamie Erdahl after she shared her wonderful tribute to her father.

Jamie Erdahl first joined Good Morning Football in 2022 as a replacement for host Kay Adams. In 2024, she moved from New York to Los Angeles when the show switched coasts. Through a period of transition including staff changes and ownership changes, she has remained as one of the pillars of GMFB and NFL Network. And she will have the support of football fans everywhere through this time.