Good Morning Football‘s Jamie Erdahl has experienced a rollercoaster of emotions recently. After saying goodbye to the show’s New York City studio as it prepared to relocate to Los Angeles, she had a difficult and harrowing childbirth experience.

Thankfully, Erdahl’s daughter, Nora, arrived healthy despite the emergency. However, the NFL Network personality shared a detailed Instagram post revealing a challenging birth experience in which Nora’s umbilical cord became prolapsed and wrapped around her neck, necessitating an emergency C-section.

“To myself, who thought everything was fine until it wasn’t. To my husband, who met my petrified tears with calm and strength despite his own terror. To my nurse and her ability to identify a problem that got our healthy baby girl out 6 minutes later. To my doctor, who rode on the bed with me to the OR, and her powerful voice that commanded a bad situation. To my anesthesiologist, who advocated one last time on my behalf to not be fully sedated. To my mom who never once let her fear ripple out onto our little girls at home that there could be a problem brewing. To my sister, who had a plane ticket booked before knowing the outcome of my emergency c-section. To sweet baby Nora James, who cried one loud, healthy cry right when she could to tell me she was ok. To my body…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Erdahl (@jamieerdahl)

Erdahl expressed her gratitude, acknowledging the difficulty of the experience but celebrating the joy of a complete family. She and her husband, Sam Buckman, are now proud parents of three children.

On a lighter note, the GMF and NFL Network accounts also shared an Instagram video of her rocking her healthy newborn and humming and singing along to the Good Morning Football theme song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning Football (@gmfb)

“And then we talk about the NFL for three hours — and some other stuff, too,” said Erdahl. “But you knew that already because you’ve been living it for nine months. Good Morning Football, baby Nora arrived over the weekend. Now, it’s the offseason.”

That it is. And Erdahl deserves some rest.

[Jamie Erdahl on Instagram]