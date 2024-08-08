Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Former Chicago Cubs (among others) outfielder Dexter Fowler is joining MLB Network as a guest analyst for several August broadcasts, per a Thursday announcement.

Fowler, who joined the Marquee Sports Network as an analyst in 2023 following his retirement, will join MLB Network’s latest Clubhouse Edition broadcast on Monday, August 12 at 7 p.m. ET alongside Siera Santos, CC Sabathia, and Chris Young.

The latest Clubhouse Edition won’t focus on one game, however. Instead, it will bounce around between the 11 games on the schedule Monday, in the vein of MLB Tonight.

“I started my career when MLB Network began, so to be in the studios breaking down the game all these years later is a full circle moment for me,” said Fowler. “I’m just going to bring my personality to CC and the crew and teach the fans at home some of the things I learned along the way.“

Santos also talked up the format switch for this Clubhouse Edition and praised Fowler’s addition.

“It’ll be fun to change it up this time around with the Clubhouse crew, and Dex has the perfect personality for it,” Santos said. “MLB Tonight is meant for unfiltered commentary with immediate reactions to the biggest plays of the night, so that’s what we plan to do. If it feels like you’re watching the games with a bunch of friends, it’s because you are. We know how to have fun.”

Following his stint on Clubhouse Edition, Fowler will return to MLB Network on Monday, August 26 and Tuesday, August 27 across the full slate of network programming, including MLB Central, MLB Now, and MLB Tonight.