If you get a text message from a number claiming you have unpaid tolls in the state of Indiana, you should not click any link in the text, as it’s almost certainly a scam. And if you don’t believe us, perhaps you’ll believe MLB Network analyst Dan Plesac, who learned the lesson the hard way.

Host Greg Amsinger started by detailing the scam. He also shared the message from the Indiana Department of Transportation, saying that it’s a scam. Amsinger then turned the floor over to Plesac, who shared what Amsinger dubbed “a cautionary tale.”

“Sunday night, I was sitting around and I’m looking at my phone and I get a text message from Indiana, which I think is the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, saying I owe the $6.40 toll, right? And so and put a credit card in and pay it, or you have 72 hours or they’re gonna put points on your card, lose your license, lose your registration. So I’m like, Whoa, I’m playing golf Wednesday. ‘I’m not taking an Uber.’ So I put my card in it said it does not take this card. I’m like, ‘Damn.’ So, I took my wallet out and I put my second card in. I’m like, ‘Come on. This can’t be.’ And then I put the 3rd card in, and it said that the expiration date doesn’t correlate with the card.”

Amsinger and Harold Reynolds were both laughing hard as Plesac shared his story. The laughter only grew louder as the story continued.

“So I’m like, wait a minute, I’ve gone through, whether they’re our sponsors or not, two Visas, a Mastercard, and I had one last card — American Express. So I put my American Express in. And I’m like, ‘Damn, this can’t happen. Like all 4 of my cards, like, really?’ So I got up Monday morning, and I called one of them was the Cline Avenue Toll Bridge, and I was on hold for like 15 minutes. I’m like, ‘I can’t believe this. Heck with that. I’m gonna call the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.’

“So I called Indianapolis, the guy answers,” he continued. I said, ‘Hey, I’m here to dispute a toll for $6.40.’ He goes, ‘You didn’t get that on the text, did you?’ I said, ‘Yeah. I’ve got in the ‘It was 72 hours and 24 hours.’ He goes, ‘Oh man, you got scammed.’ I said, ‘What?’ He goes, ‘You got to cancel the cards immediately. How many do you, do you, there’s the main card you use?’ I said, ‘No, my old damn wallet. All four of them. I put all four of them on there.’ So for the last 72 hours, I’ve had lint in my money clip. I haven’t been able to do anything.”

Fighting laughter, Amsinger shared his favorite part of the story.

“The best part of this story is we will never know whoever was on the other end of that scam,” Amsinger said. “He’s like, ‘Holy crap.'”