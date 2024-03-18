Sep 6, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) before the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

After two years as manager of the New York Mets, Buck Showalter is returning to television.

On Monday, MLB Network announced that Showalter had rejoined the network as an analyst. He previously worked for MLB Network during the 2020 and 2021 seasons before leaving to take the Mets job.

We're excited to announce that Buck will be back with MLB Network as a studio analyst starting in April! pic.twitter.com/aHOiODSirM — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 18, 2024

Showalter and MLB Network SVP of Production Marc Caiafa both lauded his return.

“I enjoyed my time at MLB Network with people I know and respect, so when this opportunity came up, I couldn’t say no,” said Showalter. “There are many ways to analyze baseball, and I appreciate the different perspectives that come with working at the network. We all bring what we bring and it’s very entertaining. The place is filled with smart, passionate people, who want to teach and grow the game, so I’m excited to be back on the team.” “We loved having Buck with us a couple years ago given his on-field expertise and years of baseball knowledge,” said Marc Caiafa, MLB Network Senior Vice President of Production. “Having gone up against the new faces and stars of our game, and managing under the new on-field rules, Buck will only make our content stronger this season.”

In addition to his previous work with MLB Network, Showalter had two stints at ESPN as an analyst on Baseball Tonight and was the focus of an edition of MLB Network Presents in 2015.