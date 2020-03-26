Mike Hall of the Big Ten Network worked the sidelines of the first day of Big Ten Tournament, and spoke to an ill Fred Hoiberg (twice!) before Hoiberg left the court before Nebraska’s 25 point loss to Indiana was over.

On Thursday, Hall tweeted a video recounting what was going through his mind during the tournament and when he was talking to Hoiberg. He also talked about the aftermath of that game for him personally, when Hall was worried that he had contracted COVID-19 from Hoiberg (who eventually tested negative for the virus).

"It was a weird event. It was a weird time. And I just hope everyone out there is doing everything they can to be safe."@BTNMikeHall recounts a wild opening night of the B1G tourney, and his COVID-19 scare. pic.twitter.com/u78w68ogWO — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 26, 2020

I can only imagine what Hall was feeling as the situation in Indianapolis deteriorated that Wednesday night. Thankfully, it appears he’s alright two weeks later (remember: it’s only been *two weeks* since conference tournaments were cancelled en masse), but that experience won’t be going away any time soon.

Over the last couple weeks, a lot of the focus has been on the players and coaches in proximity of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but it’s important to remember that there were fans, announcers, reporters, and production crew members (like the cameraman who worked a Pistons-Jazz game on March 7th who is now in a coma) that could have caught or transmitted the virus while in attendance at games.