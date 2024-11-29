Photo Credit: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network studio host Mike Hall shared some emotional news about his wife on Friday.

“I have something heavy to share,” he wrote on X. “My wife Linda has breast cancer. She’s 37, remarkably healthy and fit. But she has it. Normally I would never, ever share this private a thing on social media. But I am — because Linda wants me to. Why? Please keep reading.

“See, my wife found a small lump and thought it was nothing and almost ignored it. But she knows of two other women in her life who are also young that recently got cancer. Because they talked openly about it, my wife chose to get it looked at. Thank God she did!”

Hall went on to note that his wife underwent a double mastectomy Wednesday, and faces months of chemotherapy.

“While we just started what will be a brutal winter ahead, we don’t even want to think what would have happened if she waited. So that’s why I’m posting this,” he said.

“If you or someone you know sees or feels something that doesn’t look right: Go To Your Doctor! Get it checked out ASAP! Getting this thing out of the body early is the best-case scenario. If our sharing of this publicly helps just one of you to catch this early, it will make Linda feel it’s been worth it.”



It’s both a brave and noble gesture for Mike and Linda Hall to share such personal news. The American Cancer Society offers guidelines on screenings for early detection of cancer.

