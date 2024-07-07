An image of the “Around The NFL” podcast. (NFL.com.)

Many shows and podcasts go away, but it’s always somewhat unfortunate when they don’t get a proper farewell. The latest case in point there is the long-running Around The NFL podcast from NFL Network parent NFL Media and NFL.com: it last posted an episode on May 23, and many, including Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, had wondered what was up. Gregg Rosenthal, who had been a host there since its start, posted about that Sunday, saying that the May 23 show will indeed be the last one:

We started the Around the NFL Podcast 11 years and over 1,600 episodes ago. We didn’t take a single break in all the years since, which is part of what made the last six weeks so heartbreaking. I never expected our last show on May 23 to be our *last show,* but here we are. pic.twitter.com/5bnNuAaHlJ — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) July 7, 2024

As per Sportico’s Jacob Feldman, Rosenthal is staying with NFL Media. He’ll host a new podcast branded as NFL Daily, which will launch Tuesday. But former co-hosts Marc Sessler and Dan Hanzus are out, with that coming as part of a larger wave of NFL Media changes and cuts this year. Here’s more on that from Feldman’s piece:

What was formerly known as Around the NFL will relaunch as NFL Daily beginning on Tuesday, with shows coming out five days a week. Gregg Rosenthal will anchor the program, joined by other NFL Media talent and experts from outside the company. His former Around the NFL co-hosts—Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler—are no longer working for the league in the latest changes to the NFL’s lineup. “We are excited about the new direction of ‘NFL Daily’ and our entire podcast lineup, and look forward to what Gregg and all our unique and talented voices will bring fans this season and beyond,” the league said in a statement given to Sportico. …NFL Network’s Patrick Claybon and The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue will appear on the first episode of NFL Daily. ESPN’s Mina Kimes will join for an episode later this week. Other voices expected to contribute to the project include NFL Network’s Colleen Wolfe, Steve Wyche and Nick Shook. Around the NFL found a particularly passionate audience overseas, ranking as a top-five football show in Ireland and New Zealand, among other countries. More than 25,000 members have joined an unofficial Reddit community dedicated to the show, with several of them committing to listening to the show’s 1,700-episode back catalog.

Rosenthal posted a tribute to his former co-hosts (also including Chris Wesseling, who passed away from cancer in February 2021) and the show on X/Twitter:

I’m going to miss a lot, especially the magic that happened when we hit record. Dan is a brilliant and hilarious host, able to create an entire world for us to play in. Marc writes like no one else; just sitting next to him made me feel more alive. We all made each other better… pic.twitter.com/uaUM4E0IYT — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) July 7, 2024

I am so grateful to the countless people who helped us along the way, especially the listeners. I can’t thank you all enough for letting us become part of your lives and sticking with us through everything. I hope that support continues for all of us in our next steps. I will… pic.twitter.com/TN9nlxvQ9e — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) July 7, 2024

Rosenthal’s note here received many salutes to Around The NFL from colleagues, industry peers, and fans:

“Media company destroys great thing it didn’t appreciate” is not exactly a new story, but it’s shitty of NFL Media to break up the best football podcast out there. And without a proper send-off at that. My enjoyment of the league will be lesser this year with no ATN. https://t.co/xmmpzg9fCf — Tom Mantzouranis (@tom_mantz) July 7, 2024

Very well said. Love you all so much. Can’t wait to see what’s next for each of you and continue this journey with you. Remember, we will ALWAYS be family. Nothing can take away from the incredible things that you all accomplished together. ❤️#heedthecall https://t.co/EuTYgrJrwl — Lakisha Wesseling (@LakishaJackson) July 7, 2024

The world the heroes built together impacted so many, including a young writer simply aching to learn more about a sport she loved. They opened the door wide and kept it that way. My favorite show, forever, and these three always have my support. https://t.co/oZcWeUwWPh — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) July 7, 2024

One of THE best shows to come from NFL media – ever. The friendships and brilliance of these guys is why it worked so well. Their fans only added to the special essence of this podcast. Salute to everyone who touched this amazing project. 🫡 https://t.co/vJ5y0m4Q7t — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) July 7, 2024

This dredges up so many emotions and memories for me. Couldn’t believe it when they broke up the band for the fantasy pod, but 10x more shocking they broke up ATN. The Heroes will be back in some form I’m sure but this is a sad and shocking end of an era https://t.co/y5YJ2JPd1d — James D Koh (@JamesDKoh) July 7, 2024

The pod that taught me football, a massive mistake by NFL Media. ATN, taking football to the masses with mirth. I look forward to what comes next – the heroes deserve it https://t.co/4ihqlNLTOb — Paul Prenderville ✍️ (@paulprenders) July 7, 2024

The NFL makes bazillions of dollars. It has great podcasts, an extraordinarily successful morning show that is the talk of the league every day, a TV network that has grown into something pretty good, and they just are gutting all of it. Burning it to the ground. Baffling. https://t.co/aV4ViZ9jSY — Scott Warheit (@swarheit) July 7, 2024

I don’t get NFL Network. The league prints money – and then some – yet they keep on making cuts. First there were the huge and unnecessary changes to GMFB. Now they’ve scrapped the hugely popular Around the NFL Podcast. Such a boneheaded decision again https://t.co/mPiu0d0KJi — Andrew Steele (@andrewsteeled) July 7, 2024

Wtf are the @NFL doing here, Around the NFL was one of the reasons I got into the sport, such a loss especially in this day and age where Podcasting continues to grow https://t.co/02ncHgb89j — Dan (@dcooke1989) July 7, 2024

As noted in some of those above tweets, and in Feldman’s piece, there have been a lot of NFL Media changes this year. They conducted significant layoffs this spring, which included getting rid of NFL Network “show of record” NFL Total Access and parting ways with many notable people, including Andrew Siciliano, James Palmer, Melissa Stark, Will Selva, and Michael Irvin.

NFL Media is also moving Good Morning Football to the West Coast, which will see Jason McCourty leaving and only Kyle Brandt and Jamie Erdahl confirmed to return so far. And there’s massive uncertainty on NFL Media’s future, especially around talk of an equity deal with ESPN where that company would manage NFLN. Around the non-renewal of Irvin’s contract, though, an NFL spokesperson told Awful Announcing these changes came as part of regular annual reviews:

“Like any successful organization, the NFL regularly evaluates its workforce to ensure the proper support of strategic priorities including international expansion, the growth of flag football, and the evolution of digital and media platforms. We have made the difficult decision to part ways with some employees to allow us to further invest in these growth areas and ensure the continued strength of our game and the business.”

But it certainly can be questioned if cutting Around The NFL was worth it, given that podcast’s following both in the U.S. and around the globe (a significant area of emphasis for the league lately, as seen in their growing international games). And it’s unfortunate to see this particular change done in a way that left many, including Florio, wondering about the status here for months. And it’s particularly unfortunate that this didn’t let the podcast receive a proper sendoff.

