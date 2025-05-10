Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Akbar Gbajabiamila attends the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

More changes are coming to NFL Network’s flagship morning show.

According to Deadline, Akbar Gbajabiamila is leaving Good Morning Football after just one season. The former NFL defensive end, who previously worked at NFL Network from 2012-19 before a three-year run on CBS’s The Talk, rejoined the network last year as part of a revamped GMFB cast.

Awful Announcing learned this was possible in March, though attempts to reach Gbajabiamila were unsuccessful. At the time, an NFL spokesperson declined to confirm anything on the record.

Gbajabiamila, who still hosts American Ninja Warrior on NBC, last appeared on GMFB on Feb. 14.

In addition to Peter Schrager leaving for ESPN and Gbajabiamila departing after one season, GMFB continues to undergo changes. Gbajabiamila was announced as an addition when NFLN moved the show to Los Angeles and retained Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and Jamie Erdahl.

At the time, NFLN tapped Gbajabiamila to replace Jason McCourty, who is now an analyst at ESPN and part of a three-man booth with Andrew Catalon and Tiki Barber at the NFL on CBS (No. 20 in AA’s 2024 NFL announcer rankings).

Since relocating the show, NFLN has added several new voices, including Manti Te’o and Isaiah Stanback. The show has welcomed a steady rotation of guest hosts, including TikTok personality Isaac Rochell, former NFL quarterback Cody Kessler, and several others testing the waters.

The show has clearly been comfortable rotating in a fourth member, as Erdahl, Brandt, and Sheeree Burruss are the only names currently listed on the GMFB roster on the NFL’s official website.

It remains to be seen what GMFB will look like when the 2025 NFL season kicks off. But if recent history is any guide, more change could be on the horizon.