Oct 1, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pinch hitter Adam Wainwright (50) tips his cap as he receives a standing ovation after his final at bat during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

A month after joining Fox Sports as an MLB analyst, former St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright is also joining MLB Network as an analyst.

Wainwright will debut on MLB Network during the network’s coverage of MLB Opening Day on Thursday, March 28. He will also be part of MLB Network’s coverage of the MLB at Rickwood Field game on Thursday, June 20, between the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals, which will air on Fox.

MLB Network president Bill Morningstar and former teammate (and MLB Network analyst) Mark DeRosa praised Wainwright, who expressed his excitement about joining the network.

“I’m very excited to join MLB Network’s All-Star cast for the 2024 baseball season,” said Wainwright. “I love the game of baseball and breaking down the art of pitching. Hopefully, I can bring some expertise and real-life experience to those who are watching at home.” “Adam is a proven champion on-and-off the field, who time and time again excelled at his craft while remaining devoted to helping others,” said MLB Network President Bill Morningstar. “He always added something to our shows when he joined as a guest, from how he faced hitters to showcasing the lighter side of the game. As we get ready for a new season, Adam is a welcomed addition to the MLB Network family, who will only help bring our viewers closer to the game.” “Adam is a perfect example of everything that is good in this game,” said former St. Louis Cardinals teammate and MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa. “From pitching in the game’s biggest moments to impacting lives off the field, this is one of the great guys our sport has to offer. MLB Network got way better today.”

Wainwright also appeared on MLB Network’s Hot Stove on Tuesday to discuss his journey into broadcasting.

At Fox, Wainwright will serve as a game analyst after impressing during the MLB Postseason in recent years.

