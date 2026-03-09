Credit: GatorsLax

Sean Salisbury has been a play-by-play voice of the Florida Gators women’s lacrosse team for several years, although there are moments when he doesn’t seem thrilled to be there.

The Gators dominated the Mercer Bears over the weekend, winning their fourth game of the season by a score of 23-9. Salisbury was on the call for Florida, with the broadcast available on ESPN+. After the game, women’s lacrosse media outlet Lacrosse Extras shared a video featuring several unprofessional hot mic blunders from the broadcast, with Salisbury appearing to be annoyed by an official stopping the clock in a blowout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lacrosse Extras (@lacrosse_extras)



“Let’s run that clock, I’m telling you, why does it take that long to put the f*cking,” the announcer says in the clip shared by Lacrosse Extras. “How is it that long? Let’s go! Keep running the clock! Let’s empty the bench and let’s get outta here early.”

The clip then continues with the broadcast returning from a timeout and Salisbury noting “all that to add 14 seconds.” At the time, Florida was leading Mercer 22-9, and the clock showed less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. Gators attack Maureen Arendt then scores a quick goal to give Florida a 23-9 lead.

“I am going to cut her brakes on her way out of here,” the announcer is then heard saying. “What a waste of time. What a waste of time.”

It’s not clear who the broadcaster was referring to, but it’s reasonable to assume it was the same official he was upset with for prolonging the game by stopping the clock earlier in the clip.

At the end of the video, Salisbury signs off the broadcast by confirming his name before saying, “Let’s get the eff outta here.”

The hot mic incident has not received much attention, with Lacrosse Extras being the only outlet to share it as of Monday morning. Also, as of Monday morning, Salisbury and the Gators have not addressed the matter publicly.