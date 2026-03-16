Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The top men’s lacrosse matchup of the year doesn’t have a broadcaster.

According to Kevin Brown of Inside Lacrosse, nobody has picked up the No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Richmond game, scheduled for Saturday, April 4, in Evanston as part of Lacrosse Day in Chicago at Northwestern’s Martin Stadium. The reason is that the game is being played at a Big Ten school’s facility, which means the Big Ten Network has the venue, and neither Notre Dame nor Richmond is a Big Ten program, which means BTN has no reason to carry it.

As of now, NO ONE has picked up the No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Richmond matchup in Evanston… Because it’s at Northwestern (who uses Big Ten Network and neither ND/Richmond are Big Ten programs) no broadcaster/streaming service has yet to pick this neutral-site game up. https://t.co/TNcTFk2Mj4 — Kevin Brown (@kevbrown89) March 16, 2026

The Irish come in ranked No. 1 under Kevin Corrigan, who is in his 38th season at Notre Dame and has been the head coach there since 1988, making him the longest-tenured active Division I men’s lacrosse coach in the country by a considerable margin. Corrigan also happens to be the cousin of Booker Corrigan, the Corrigan Sports Enterprises broadcaster who went viral last week after appearing to conduct a live video replay review during a UNC-Penn State game while simultaneously calling the action. The NCAA later clarified that an on-field official had retained final authority over the ruling the whole time — Booker was cueing up camera angles, not making the call — but the image of a play-by-play announcer conducting what looked like a live replay review on a $16 stream had already done its damage, and it captured something true about where college lacrosse broadcasting actually lives.

And on April 4, it might not live anywhere at all.

We will update this story if and when a broadcast home is announced.