Screen Grab: ‘First Take’

Dan Orlovsky has always been confident in his abilities as an analyst and television personality. He’s made no secret about wanting to be a top analyst at a network some day. But what if Orlovsky was able to achieve that not in football… but lacrosse.

Yes, lacrosse.

The former NFL quarterback will take the unique step of calling a completely different sport on Saturday while working for ESPN. Orlovsky will help call the Premier League Lacrosse game between the New York Atlas and Boston Cannons along with ESPN’s Paul Carcaterra.

In case you’re wondering, no Dan Orlovsky was not secretly a world class lacrosse player as well as a pro football player and the second coming of Jim Brown. However, he has stated on multiple occasions his love of the sport as a lacrosse dad and coach. The Orlovsky family are huge lacrosse fans as noted in several posts on social media. Orlovsky has even spent time coaching his son’s lacrosse teams.

Amazingly, that probably makes him more qualified to be a lacrosse analyst than JJ Redick is to be the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

One of the best games I’ve ever seen in any sport at any level Thank you Lacrosse

Thank you @UVAMensLax

Thank you @TerpsMLax Absolutely bananas lights out edge of your seats watch! 🙌🙌🙌 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 31, 2021

One can imagine the reception to this assignment. The lacrosse fans will see it as a gimmick along the lines of Tony Kornheiser calling Monday Night Football and won’t be fans of Orlovsky parachuting into a sport that he has never played before. NFL fans and casual fans will be intrigued to see something completely out of left field and experimental. And for a niche sport like lacrosse, it’s worth taking a risk to bring some new fans on board.