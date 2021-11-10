Darren Dreger coughing on air.
There are plenty of things, like coughing fits, that happen during regular conversations, but it’s more unusual to see them on the air. That happened to TSN’s Darren Dreger Tuesday night during NHL on TSN coverage. Dreger experienced quite a coughing outbreak when trying to describe highlights, leading to colleagues Lindsay Hamilton and Jamie McLennan having to step in:

Dreger quickly stated on Twitter that he’s okay:

So that’s good to hear. But that’s still one of the more unusual things you’ll see on TV. And, as many noted, perhaps Dregs needs a Fisherman’s Friend cough drops sponsorship:

