There are plenty of things, like coughing fits, that happen during regular conversations, but it’s more unusual to see them on the air. That happened to TSN’s Darren Dreger Tuesday night during NHL on TSN coverage. Dreger experienced quite a coughing outbreak when trying to describe highlights, leading to colleagues Lindsay Hamilton and Jamie McLennan having to step in:

Darren Dreger with some difficulty live on the air right here. Not trying to make fun of him, just hope he's okay. Looked super awkward here. Hopefully, he just needs to clear this throat lol #Sens pic.twitter.com/abTD2PApMo — Pesky Sickos (@PeskySickos) November 10, 2021

Dreger quickly stated on Twitter that he’s okay:

Aside from almost expiring on live TV, I live to fight another day. Thanks to @jamiemclennan29 and @Linz_Hamilton for bailing me out. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 10, 2021

So that’s good to hear. But that’s still one of the more unusual things you’ll see on TV. And, as many noted, perhaps Dregs needs a Fisherman’s Friend cough drops sponsorship:

