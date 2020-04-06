After NFL struggles, Tim Tebow’s pivot to baseball hasn’t exactly been a resounding success. But it’s still led to a rather surprising inclusion. Canadian sports network TSN decided Sunday to include Tebow with Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders in a “Who’s the GOAT multi-sport athlete?” poll:

Beyond Jackson and Sanders actually making it to the major leagues in baseball, a feat Tebow hasn’t yet pulled off, they were also both actually good at professional football. And there are countless other multi-sport athletes who could have been listed in this poll, from Jim Thorpe to Lionel Conacher to Clara Hughes. Hell, even Michael Jordan had a more impressive multi-sport career than Tebow, especially if you include his work in Space Jam. But as of 9:55 p.m. Eastern Sunday, this tweet had recorded 306 replies to eight retweets and 81 likes, which, as per The Twitter Ratio, puts it up there with the hitting of the likes of Baby Doll Jacobson (a .309 batting average, eight home runs and 81 RBI in 1923) and Elmer Flick (a .302 average with eight home runs and 81 RBI in 1898). So good work there, TSN.