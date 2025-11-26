Colleen Jones Credit: CBC
Curling legend and longtime CBC reporter Colleen Jones died following a battle with cancer at the age of 65.

The news was first announced by her son, Luke, who shared she passed away in Maders Cove, N.S., surrounded by her family.

Jones was an icon of curling, winning world women’s championships in 2001 and 2004. She was also a six-time Canadian women’s champion. Jones made 21 appearances at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts national championships and skipped Canada to the 2017 World Senior Women’s Championship. Jones was inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame this past year.

Jones was equally impressive for her work in broadcasting. The first female sports anchor in Halifax, Jones was also a fixture on CBC News for nearly 40 years as a reporter and host. While she covered plenty of curling, broadcasting 10 Olympic Games during her career, she was perhaps most beloved for her slice-of-life reporting about everyday Canadians.

As news of Jones’s passing spread, tributes poured in from peers and Canadian dignitaries who championed her adventurous spirit, laughter, and kindness.

Colleen Jones was larger than life.

I’m devastated by her death. And will be forever inspired by how she lived. And fought. And loved.

More than anything I’ll miss our laughs and lattes. And am so grateful for every second we had together. I love you, Coll.

