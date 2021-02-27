The final episode of "Tim and Sid."
InternationalRadioBy Andrew Bucholtz on

Last month, Tim Micallef and Sid Seixeiro announced that their run together on Tim and Sid (which had lasted 17 years in various radio, TV and podcasting incarnations across The Score, Sportsnet, and The Fan 590) was coming to an end thanks to Seixeiro moving on to a morning anchor role on CityTV’s Breakfast Television. On Friday, they conducted their final show together (next week will see Tim and Sid best-of-specials, and the new Tim and Friends with Micallef and guests will begin the following week). And they signed off in pretty appropriate fashion for a show that long prided itself on its relatability to its audience, the chemistry of its two hosts, and their decision to not always adhere to uptight broadcasting norms, with Seixeiro delivering an emotional tribute to Micallef and the two of them then signing off with a toast:

Some key comments there from Seixeiro from around the 3:20 mark:

“This was a lot of fun, and Tim and I, you know, to be part of a duo is very rare in our business. We grew up watching Mark Hebscher and Jim Tatti [on Global TV’s Sportsline], and they were amazing. And I just want to shout out Jay [Onrait] and Dan [O’Toole], because it’s not easy, what we do. [/tears up]. I’m such a loser. [/chuckles]. God bless all of you, and Tim, I love you so much. And I’m the ugliest crier you’ve ever seen! And Messi still is a fraud, I don’t care what anyone says! And I want to thank you all. I’ve held it together the whole show. God bless all of you.”

Micallef responds with “I love you too, man. I appreciate everything you’ve done for my career. And this started as a dinky little show on a dinky little station, and we had dreams of doing something big. And here we are 17 years later. And we hosted a parade for eight hours! And we’ve met some of the giants in the business. So a cheers to you, my friend, and cheers to everyone who has gone on this ride with us. Salut.”

Seixeiro then responds with a quote from Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler”: “Tim, at some point though, don’t you gotta know when to hold ’em? Know when to fold ’em. Know when to walk away, know when to run. Love you all. God bless.”

Tim and Sid were one of the most prominent duos in the Canadian sports media world, and they did an incredible show for almost two decades across a variety of networks and platforms. There were a ton of thoughtful tributes to them on Twitter Friday; here are some of those.

Their final show also featured some notable on-air tributes:

We’ll see how the new Tim and Friends show goes, and how Seixeiro does at Breakfast Television. But this is certainly a notable end of an era.

[Sportsnet; The Toronto Star; The Athletic]

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously worked at Yahoo! Sports Canada and Black Press.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz