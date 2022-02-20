Steve Armitage
One of the most remarkable broadcasting runs recently in terms of longevity comes from what Steve Armitage did for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) from 1965 to the present. Throughout all that time, Armitage was one of the most consistent and most-noticed voices on CBC’s Olympic coverage, as well as many other sports. He announced his retirement Friday, and delivered his final call Saturday morning:

Armitage’s career was remarkable overall, but the calls he delivered on both Summer and Winter Olympics perhaps truly stand out. And while he’s moving on now, the calls he’s made for Canadian Olympic coverage will not be forgotten. We wish him all the best in his retirement.

