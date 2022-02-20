One of the most remarkable broadcasting runs recently in terms of longevity comes from what Steve Armitage did for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) from 1965 to the present. Throughout all that time, Armitage was one of the most consistent and most-noticed voices on CBC’s Olympic coverage, as well as many other sports. He announced his retirement Friday, and delivered his final call Saturday morning:

The VOICE of GOLDEN moments ? After more than 50 years of gracing our airwaves, legendary broadcaster Steve Armitage has announced his retirement ? pic.twitter.com/yYE634UKe3 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 18, 2022

STANDING O ?? Legendary CBC broadcaster Steve Armitage received a standing ovation after he wrapped up his final call ? pic.twitter.com/wqAzrSZ9VT — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 19, 2022

“And it’s Schouten for the Gold!” The last call by the great Steve Armitage, retiring after thrilling us all with his exciting calls in so many races over ⁦nearly 50 years! @CBCOlympics⁩ #Olympics pic.twitter.com/KmeaxbSGi0 — Rod Mickleburgh (@rodmickleburgh) February 19, 2022

It has been one of the great honours of my life to work with him. The Legend, Mr. Steve Armitage is retiring. Thank you for everything, Partner. He helped birth my Oly dreams, & is the reason I have a broadcast career today. @CBCOlympics @b0undless https://t.co/liS8wsKxb8 — Anastasia Bucsis (@anastasure) February 18, 2022

We are all richer for having Steve Armitage as the soundtrack for some of Canada's greatest Olympic moments. He retires atop his profession. Armitage was aces on his call of Canada's rowing gold last summer and throughout the speedskating races in Beijing. A true legend. https://t.co/doaZxrHwbV — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) February 18, 2022

Armitage’s career was remarkable overall, but the calls he delivered on both Summer and Winter Olympics perhaps truly stand out. And while he’s moving on now, the calls he’s made for Canadian Olympic coverage will not be forgotten. We wish him all the best in his retirement.

