A broken-down CFL on TSN SpyderCam. (Awful Announcing on X/Twitter.)

Technological innovation in sports broadcasting is often great, but sometimes that technology breaks down.

That can cause significant delays, as seen at the US Open Monday where a broadcast center fire alarm delayed all matches thanks to the electronic line calling (ELC) system also being in that building.

As well as in the nightcap Canadian Football League’s Labour Day Classic (broadcast on TSN in Canada and CBSSN in the U.S.) between the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders, a cable SpyderCam (often used for close shots of huddles and particular plays) broke down in an on-field position, leading to some interesting broadcast commentary around the pause.

“We continue to wait for that camera right there to be able to move again.” @CFLonTSN coverage, syndicated on @CBSSportsNet, hit a SpyderCam delay. “I don’t know if this is one of those situations where you turn it off and turn it on, or you go down and blow on it.” pic.twitter.com/30fTbm4q5p — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 3, 2024

“We are going to manually move this out of the way. Not Suits and I, other people will go down there and move this.” …”To fix that, you just got to blow on it, right? Like an old Nintendo?” pic.twitter.com/c1hS4otCNX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 3, 2024

There are plenty of older millennial members of the audience who can relate to having to blow on a video game cartridge, but the analogy may not universally translate.

At any rate, the camera was eventually moved out of the way and the game resumed. But it was interesting to have a few minutes’ pause for this discussion, especially after the tennis one.

[Awful Announcing on X/Twitter]