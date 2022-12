Toronto Blue Jays broadcasts on Sportsnet next season will be getting a shakeup. On Friday, Sportsnet announced that the company had parted ways with long-time Blue Jays broadcaster Pat Tabler.

Tabler released a farewell statement of his own through Sportsnet.

A statement from Pat Tabler: pic.twitter.com/X74VZCzuLn — Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) December 2, 2022

The Blue Jays also tweeted out a graphic thanking Tabler.

32 Years Of Memories ⚾️? Thank You, Tabby ? pic.twitter.com/gUComOZs4d — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) December 2, 2022

While many Blue Jays fans are disappointed by the news of Tabler’s departure, their ultimate feelings will be decided by Tabler’s replacement. Here’s hoping that they’re satisfied with whoever is in the booth next season.