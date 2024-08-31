Credit: Sky Sports

As a reporter doing a live shot in a public area, you truly never know what might be lurking behind you at any given moment.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol got a good reminder of that during a recent on-air discussion about Chelsea when he was interrupted by a man who really wanted everyone to see his dildo.

Solhekol was reporting live outside of Stamford Bridge where he was discussing Jadon Sancho‘s potential move from Manchester United to Chelsea. As he was speaking, a man distantly behind him started walking directly towards the camera. As he got closer, the man started waving an object around. It soon became obvious that the object was a dildo.

Talk about an “opportunistic move…” pic.twitter.com/4Ti0QLy0aj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2024

Solhekol tried to block the man and his sex toy from view but his efforts were in vain. The broadcast quickly moved to the studio where a presenter said “We had an interloper there, so we’ll leave that.”

The dildo-aficionado in question is online prankster Daniel “Jarvo69” Jarvis. He shared the video on his channels, saying “Pranking Skysports news live with a pair of bollocks!” Jarvis has gained notoriety for his ability to crash major events and prank live broadcasts such as this one.

When he reappeared on Sky Sports later in the broadcast, Solhekol was in an elevated location off of the street. For the best, really.

