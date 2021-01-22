Tim Micallef and Sid Seixeiro’s Tim and Sid has been one of the longest-running sports talk shows in Canada, starting as a radio show on Toronto’s The Fan 590 in 2011, adding a television simulcast on The Score (now Sportsnet 360) in 2013, and being relaunched as a TV-first program on Sportsnet in 2015. But the show has some change ahead, with Seixeiro (seen at right above alongside Micallef) announcing on-air Thursday that he’s leaving (as of Feb. 26) for a gig at sister TV station Citytv’s Breakfast Television:

Sid's run on #TimandSid is coming to an end ☹️ pic.twitter.com/q9RYf4bp8D — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) January 22, 2021

Here’s more on that from a Sportsnet release, which includes that Seixeiro will start on Breakfast Television on March 10 and that Micallef will continue to anchor the 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET slot on Sportsnet’s TV and radio platforms alongside guests for the time being:

“It is hard to imagine Tim and Sid not being on the air together, but we are excited for what the future holds for each of these talented broadcasters,” said Bart Yabsley, President, Sportsnet. “Whether on radio or television, they have always been able to connect with different audiences across the country and share their deep-rooted love for all things sports. As Sid begins his next chapter within the Rogers Sports & Media family, we truly thank him for his dedication as a driving force behind Tim & Sid and his commitment to helping Sportsnet grow to Canada’s #1 sports network.” …”I could not be happier for Sid as he embarks on this new phase of his career,” said Micallef. “We have had a unique partnership for almost 20 years, and while I will miss his candor, encyclopedic sports knowledge and often unbridled passion, I know this is the right next step for him. I do, however, share my deepest sympathies with the craft services team at BT. That man is an animal. While it is one door closing, it is also the opening of a new window of opportunity for myself and the show. Anyone who knows me knows that I have a book overflowing with ideas and I can’t wait to use this fresh start to work on some of them with a bunch of my talented colleagues at Sportsnet.”

The Tim and Sid show was incredibly relevant to many Canadians, perhaps especially for the hosts’ willingness to discuss sports betting before that became mainstream, for their focus on sports properties that didn’t always get much attention on the biggest Canadian media platforms (particularly including Canadian university sports), and for their fan-focused style. And they were one of the many elements established by The Score that went on to wider success elsewhere. This is similar to what happened with the end of ESPN Radio’s Mike and Mike, just north of the border.

We’ll see how Micallef does continuing without Seixeiro, and we’ll see how Seixeiro does in his new role. But in any case, Tim and Sid will certainly go down in the records of prominent Canadian sports shows.

[Sportsnet]