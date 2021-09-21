On Tuesday, Sportsnet announced that long-time hockey broadcaster Jim Hughson was retiring from broadcasting after a 42 year career.

The long-time voice of Hockey Night in Canada also worked regular schedules calling games for the Canucks, Maple Leafs, Expos, and Blue Jays.

In a statement, Hughson said this was his decision and that he was at peace with it.

“It’s been a fantastic run and I’d like to thank Sportsnet, Hockey Night in Canada and all my friends and colleagues over the years for the tremendous support and countless memories,” said Hughson. “This is a decision I made in consultation with my family and I’m very much at peace with it. My only goal in this industry was to work at the highest level and on the last day of the season. I’ve had that opportunity a number of times and will always be grateful for it.”

This past season, Hughson only called games in Vancouver because of the pandemic. Last week, a report began to circulate that Hughson would not be calling games for Sportsnet this coming season. The company has yet to announce its plans for NHL broadcasts this season, but it’s reasonable to think that Chris Cuthbert, who joined Sportsnet last summer, will be the primary Hockey Night in Canada play by play voice going forward.

[Sportsnet]