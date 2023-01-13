Jennie Gow revealed some unfortunate news on social media as she revealed she suffered a serious stroke.

Gow, who is a presenter on Netflix’s Drive to Survive and is a presenter/pit reporter on BBC Radio 5’s Formula 1 coverage, among her many roles, said in a statement that she suffered a stroke two weeks ago and it’s affecting her ability to write as well as her speech. While she’s going to try very hard to make a full recovery, Gow admits “it might take some time.”

“Hi everyone, been quiet the last few weeks, this is because I suffered a serious stroke two weeks ago. My husband is helping me type this, as I’m finding it hard to write and my speech is most affected.

“I’m desperate to make a full recovery and return to work, but it might take some time. Thank you to the medical teams at Frimley and St George’s and my family and friends who’ve got me through the last fortnight X.”

In addition to her F1 duties, Gow is a presenter for Formula E as well as a commentator for Extreme E, two all-electric racing series sanctioned by the FIA.

Many in the F1 community showed their support of Gow as she works to make a full recovery and get back to the track.

