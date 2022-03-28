Back at the end of October, Jeff Stelling revealed that he’d be leaving Sky’s Soccer Saturday after more than two decades, stating “it is time to let somebody else have a go at what is the best job in the world.” Stelling planned on staying until the end of the current 2021-22 campaign before moving on.

But on Monday, Stelling channeled Tom Brady and pulled a U-turn. He announced that he’d be staying on Soccer Saturday through at least the end of the 2022-23 season.

“Sky Sports is my home, and the Soccer Saturday team are a big part of my life,” said Stelling. “As the end of the season approached, and I was preparing to say goodbye, I realised that I was not ready to blow the final whistle and leave the best job in the world. “I am thrilled to be staying, and excited about moving the show forward and creating more special Saturday afternoons on Sky Sports.”

Sky uploaded a video announcing Stelling’s decision to stay, along with various clips of his work over the years.

Stelling is probably better known to American viewers for his appearances on Ted Lasso than his work on Soccer Saturday, but he’s become an institution to fans across the pond. Anyone wishing to replace him will have some more time to brush up their resume.

[Sky Sports, pic via Sky Sports]