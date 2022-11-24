Rapper Drake has been the Toronto Raptors‘ global ambassador since 2013, and he’s known for sitting courtside at many Raptors’ games. On Wednesday night, with the Raptors facing the Brooklyn Nets, he did so in quite the fur coat. And he wound up in an interview with TSN announcers Matt Devlin (play-by-play) and Jack Armstrong (analyst), and that led to Armstrong donning that coat for a bit:

Jack Armstrong stole Drake's coat and Drake took over the Raptors broadcast. What a night in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/aVSNDSdTCM — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 24, 2022

Props to Drake for the Canadian tuxedo under his coat. And he has some good back-and-forths with Armstrong here, saying “I’m not going to lie, you’re changing, you’re evolving.” Devlin says “He evolved literally over the last three minutes since he put it on,” and Drake says “It’s a meme, ‘Listens to ‘Her Loss’ once. Jackie boy in the Teddy fur.” (It’s very on brand for Drake to drop a reference to one of his own albums here.)

This wasn’t the only thing Drake got up to at this game. The CFL‘s Toronto Argonauts, also owned by Raptors’ parent company Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, had some players come to the game with the Grey Cup championship trophy, which they won 24-23 in a thrilling 109th Grey Cup game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sunday. That led to some photos of Drake with the Grey Cup, and with Grey Cup Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian Henoc Muamba (in the buffalo check plaid). (And this was a better move than the last time the Raptors hosted a bunch of Argonauts’ players.)

GREY CUP CHAMPS IN THE HOUSE @TorontoArgos pic.twitter.com/YdH4KQyOBS — UNINTERRUPTED Canada ?? (@UNCanada) November 24, 2022

This also happened the last time the Argonauts won the Grey Cup, in 2017:

In the most Toronto moment possible, Drake has the Grey Cup at a Raptors game. pic.twitter.com/ZZkBe5CWoP — Chris O'Leary (@olearychris) December 2, 2017

So that’s quite the night for Drake. And it probably helped improve his day; the Canadian men’s soccer team came out to his “Started From The Bottom” ahead of their first FIFA World Cup game since 1986, but lost 1-0 to Belgium. Oh, and the Raptors lost this game 112-98. But at least Drake wound up in some fun photos and clips.

[Photo from TSN on Twitter]