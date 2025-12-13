Screengrab via PDC

One of the highlights of the global sporting calendar over the holidays is the World Darts Championship. Given the showmanship both on stage and in the crowd, you never know quite what you’re going to get at the darts. And in the case of “Rapid” Ricky Evans, that is especially true.

If you’ve never seen darts at the top level, the Professional Darts Corporation presents the sport with the theatrics of professional wrestling and a rock concert. All the players have nicknames and entrance music and the crowd are constantly singing and dressed in costumes. The darts themselves are great entertainment as well with teenage phenom Luke Littler the reigning world champ and current top ranked player in the world.

But when it comes to characters, few are as big as the player with the fastest throw in the world, “Rapid” Ricky Evans. In recent years, Evans has taken it upon himself to go to the next level with a Christmas-themed entrance music and outfit that the crowd loves.

What a walk-on! 🎅😂 Ricky Evans and the World Championship – a match made in darting heaven! 😍

But it was after his first round victory over Man-Lok Leung that the fun really began. After a 3-0 straight sets win, Evans bent down to pick up a dart from the board and proceeded to rip his pants.

The moment you realise you've split your trousers live on national television 😳

But that was just the appetizer for what was to come. In an interview with Sky Sports after the match, Evans launched into a ridiculous broadside against the holiday saying that he hated Christmas. Why? Well there was one main reason of course, gravy.

Even as the crowd began turning against him, and his own mother in the audience was watching on, Evans said “gravy is the devil.”

"Gravy is the devil" 🍗🫖 Ricky Evans with a VERY controversial take at this festive time of year 😂

But wait, there’s more! In the post-match press conference at Alexandria Palace in London, Evans continued his vendetta against the sauce… topping? Condiment? How do you even classify gravy? It’s either a very serious commitment to the bit, or Ricky Evans hates gravy as much as anyone else on planet earth.

Ricky Evans unleashes a two-and-a-half minute rant about gravy 😂😭

Knowing how engaged the darts crowd are, Evans can fully expect a tribute song to gravy set to the tune of “Sugar, Sugar” by The Archies for his second round matchup.