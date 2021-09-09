TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen.
InternationalBy Andrew Bucholtz on

Darren Dutchyshen has been at Canada’s TSN since 1995, and has been one of the longest and most prominent faces of the network, especially when it comes to SportsCentre and Olympic coverage. He’s now battling cancer, and tweeted Thursday that he’ll be taking time off as he undergoes treatment.

The main TSN account tweeted support for Dutchyshen, as did many of his colleagues and many other members of the Canadian media world:

Dutchyshen, who’s from Regina, Saskatchewan, started his TV career at STV in Saskatoon, then moved to IMTV in Dauphin, Manitoba, and then headed to ITV (where he hosted famed show Sports Night, sometimes with the legendary Bryan Hall, as Jakubec mentions above) in Edmonton for seven years, hosting a radio show there on CHED for two years as well. He then joined TSN in 1995, and has been a notable presence there since. Our thoughts go out to him and his family and friends as he battles this.

[Darren Dutchyshen on Twitter]; image of Dutchyshen from a Pro Speakers Canada video on YouTube]

 

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously worked at Yahoo! Sports Canada and Black Press.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz