Darren Dutchyshen has been at Canada’s TSN since 1995, and has been one of the longest and most prominent faces of the network, especially when it comes to SportsCentre and Olympic coverage. He’s now battling cancer, and tweeted Thursday that he’ll be taking time off as he undergoes treatment.

The main TSN account tweeted support for Dutchyshen, as did many of his colleagues and many other members of the Canadian media world:

Much love Dutchy. You’re a beast! Cancer has no chance🙏🏽 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) September 9, 2021

Thinking of you Dutch. 🙏 — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) September 9, 2021

Dutch, I am so sorry you are battling this. I know you will tackle cancer with the same determination and optimism you bring to everything in life. Your TSN family is in your corner every step of the way.

Can’t wait to see you back in studio. — Linz_Hamilton (@Linz_Hamilton) September 9, 2021

Hey Dutchie,

I’m thinking of you. Praying for you. Pulling for you. Whatever you need. — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) September 9, 2021

We’ve all got your back in this fight Dutchy — Jamie Griffith (@jamiegriffith80) September 9, 2021

Probably the strongest person, both mentally and physically, that I have ever worked with. You’ll beat this Dutch — Jamie Bell (@mjamiebell) September 9, 2021

Wishing you the best and sending positive vibes your way. You’re going to kick its ass as if it’s Hallsy on a Sports Night debate in the 80s. — AJ Jakubec (@TheSuperAJ) September 9, 2021

💪💪💪 — Jay Onrait (@JayOnrait) September 9, 2021

You got this! All the best Darren! — Marke Driesschen (@ctv_marke) September 9, 2021

You can beat this, Dutchy. You’ve got an army of support too. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) September 9, 2021

Dutchyshen, who’s from Regina, Saskatchewan, started his TV career at STV in Saskatoon, then moved to IMTV in Dauphin, Manitoba, and then headed to ITV (where he hosted famed show Sports Night, sometimes with the legendary Bryan Hall, as Jakubec mentions above) in Edmonton for seven years, hosting a radio show there on CHED for two years as well. He then joined TSN in 1995, and has been a notable presence there since. Our thoughts go out to him and his family and friends as he battles this.

