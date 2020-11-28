It’s relatively common for local newscasts to end on some footage of their station’s surroundings or something else going on in the city. But that took an interesting twist at the end of CTV Calgary’s 6 p.m. newscast Friday. They went out on a shot of the ice skating rink at the city’s Olympic Plaza, which featured a skater falling over after the man who was with her came up from behind and lightly touched her:

That poor ice skating couple in your parting live shot from Olympic Plaza ⛸️?@CTVTaraNelson @AdrianaYZhang pic.twitter.com/lhMbnBGcay — Chris Ratzlaff ????? (@ratzlaff) November 28, 2020

That’s very unfortunate indeed for those people. But it does add to a long line of funny local news moments.

