CFL referee Ben Major made a mistake during the coin toss of Sunday’s Grey Cup. He forgot to ask the important question. Heads or tails?

During Sunday’s Grey Cup, CFL referee Ben Major forgot a key step, which led to a blooper in a normally blooper-free part of the game — the coin toss.

Major and the captains from the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers stood at midfield for the toss. As is custom, Major showed the teams both sides of the coin, then handed it to Coinbase Canada CEO Lucas Matheson, who was on hand to flip it. But as Matheson began to toss the coin, Major remembered something. He forgot to ask the Argonauts what their call was.

“Lucas, come up here. Please do us the honors,” Major said. The referee quickly realized his mistake, though Matheson did flip the coin.

“Check that,” Major said, retrieving the coin from the ground. I have to ask, what do you want? Alright, Toronto. Toronto, you’re visiting team, what’s your choice?”

Captain DaVaris Daniels chose heads. From there, the coin toss went as expected.

Head referee Ben Major provides a comical coin toss blooper as he forgets to ask the Argos whether they choose heads or tails. 😂 #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/OyWLN5Qxwu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 17, 2024

Major may be the ideal referee to make this mistake, as his sense of humor has come out at different points this season. He’s twice officiated a game where a kick hit the scoreboard. The first time was in a game involving the Blue Bombers while the second was in a game involving the Argonauts. Both games were at BC Place, which coincidentally is the host venue for the Grey Cup.

Credit to Major for being able to laugh at his mistake.

[TSN on X, Photo Credit: CBS Sports Network.]