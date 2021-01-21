Warren Woods
By Andrew Bucholtz

Two weeks back, we wrote about the challenges famed Canadian sportscaster Warren “Woodsy” Woods was facing in an attempt to recover from a battle with COVID-19. On Wednesday, Rob Vanstone of The Regina Leader-Post reported that Woods passed away at 66:

Warren Woods was a great friend to all — including people he never met.

Woodsy, who died Wednesday afternoon at age 66 from complications after contracting COVID-19 in late November, spent half his life working in the Regina media, endearing himself to listeners and viewers with his folksy manner.

He was the same in person as he was on the air. Few people in the broadcasting business are skilled or genuine enough to pull that off, but he related to people effortlessly and naturally.

After beginning his sportscasting career at CSKO Radio in his hometown of Sudbury, ON, where he worked for five years, Woods then moved to television in Timmons, ON (for five years) and Thunder Bay (for six). In 1987, he headed west to Regina, Saskatchewan, and was an initial anchor on STV (now Global Regina) when it launched. He spent 30-plus years on the Regina media scene with STV, Global and then CJME Radio, and was a hugely-prominent figure in coverage of many sports, from high school and amateur contests to the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, the CJFL’s Regina Rams, the WHL’s Regina Pats, and the local curling scene (he was inducted into the CurlSask Hall of Fame in 2014). And he was incredibly beloved by many, as the tributes following his passing (including one from Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe) illustrate:

Woodsy left an incredible impact on the Canadian media scene over his decades of work in Ontario and Saskatchewan. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family.

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback.

