There are some epic rants, and then there’s John Textor, an American businessman and former Executive Chairman of FuboTV, just absolutely losing it on the sidelines after his Botafogo side lost dramatically.

Textor, the co-owner of Crystal Palace, also owns Lyon, Botafogo, and Belgian side RWD Molenbeek. In January 2022, he signed a binding offer to purchase a 90 percent ownership stake in Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas. The club finished 11th in the Brazilian Serie A but is currently atop of the standing with just eight games to play.

After a 4-3 loss to Palmeiras, Botafogo holds onto just a 3-point lead in the standings. And it came rather controversially, which is why Textor had an absolute meltdown on the sideline, accusing Brazilian football of “corruption,” among other things.



“I am annoyed. The whole world saw it. That is not a red card, he got the ball first,” a livid Textor explained to a Brazilian television reporter. “If it’s even a foul, I’m not sure. It’s not a red card. [The official] changed the game. This is corruption. This is theft. Please fine me Ednaldo [Rodrigues] (Brazilian Football Confederation president) but you need to resign tomorrow morning. That’s what needs to happen. This championship has become a joke. Nobody deserves this.

“These players for Palmeiras, they don’t want to win this way. We don’t want to lose this way. It’s like five games in a row. Gentlemen, you played a good game. It’s not your fault but this is ******* corruption. This has to change and Ednaldo you need to resign for the good of the game. it has to be over now. This is theft, you can fine me, you can red card me. It’s my stadium, I’ll still be here.”

Botafogo had been 3-0 up, but after a red card lost 3-4 to a 90+9' goal.

Here’s the questionable call that Textor is referring to:

This is the red card which left Textor so incensed.

The call certainly looks worthy of a red card, but a Twitter/X user pointed out a disturbing trend, which could lead to why Textor called foul.

I think it's a Red Card but this too much of a Coincidence

While Textor is pointing the finger in the other direction. His team was up 3-0 at halftime and had a chance to go up 4-1 when Tiqunhio Soraes missed a penalty in the 84th minute. Down to 10 men after Botofago defender Adryelson was sent off following a VAR check of his red card — the controversial call in question — Textor’s side conceded three goals inducing the final one coming as a 90+9’ minute goal.

Botafogo had a substantial lead over the second-place team at the halfway point of the league, but their advantage has now shrunk to just three points with a game in hand. Corruption and football go hand in hand, so it’s easy to see why Textor was so distraught over these events.

