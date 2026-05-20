Sports journalist carjacked at gunpoint during live broadcast

Mexican sports journalist Fernando Vargas was robbed at gunpoint while doing a live interview from his car on Tuesday.

Vargas, a sports journalist and the communications director of Mexico’s National Professional Basketball League (LNBP), was doing a live interview on Bla, bla, bla deportivo, a Mexican sports commentary show hosted by Ed Martínez on sports platform Activo Deportes, while sitting in the driver’s seat of his parked car. Vargas had reportedly parked at a gas station to do the interview.

Video of the interview shows an armed man abruptly appearing at the driver’s side and opening the car door before chambering a round in his gun, and demanding that Vargas hand over his belongings. The robber was seemingly unaware that he was being live-streamed.

🔴El periodista deportivo Fernando Vargas fue asaltado en plena transmisión en vivo en Morelos. Mientras realizaba un enlace, sujetos abrieron su auto, lo obligaron a bajar y le quitaron sus pertenencias.pic.twitter.com/1vVgmZvNif — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) May 20, 2026

“The key, quick. Key, phones, and wallets, quick,” the man reportedly says in Spanish, while Vargas attempts to keep him calm. At one point, Vargas moves the camera, and the live feed cuts out, leaving Martínez shocked.

After the broadcast, Martínez shared on social media that Vargas was doing okay but was shaken.

“Thankfully, he’s safe, but very scared,” Martínez wrote on Instagram. “If anyone recognizes the guy in the video, please help us and report him to the authorities. This happened in Morelos.”

Morelos is a state located in south-central Mexico.

Vargas reportedly received assistance from National Guard personnel and had filed a formal police complaint. The robber reportedly not only stole his car but also took his wallet, phone, and other personal belongings.