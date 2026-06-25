Credit: Héctor A. Hernández on X

Dual earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday, leading to scary scenes in the South American country. And the moments were captured live during Venezuelan baseball league broadcasts.

Senadores de Caracas was playing Marineros de Carabobo in a Venezuelan baseball league at Estadio Universitario de Caracas. The stadium holds over 20,000 people and was built in 1952. With the game just underway in the top of the first inning, a visible shaking can easily be seen by the centerfield camera. After the pitcher throws a ball, the shaking becomes more and more violent as the play-by-play commentary continues.

In a flash, it appears that panic sets in. The players and coaches can clearly sense something is very wrong as they sprint out of their dugouts towards the outfield. The camera angle than switches to a view from above home plate looking out at the outfield. As the lights and cables above the stadium continue to rattle back and forth, the participants in the game could still be seen huddling in the open spaces of the outfield.

After about a minute of the broadcast, the view then switches to a shot of the two teams’ helmets as the feed is cut. A live stream on Venezuelan broadcaster LMBP TV continued for approximately 45 more minutes on that shot before it was ended.

Momento en el que empezó a temblar. 📍 Estadio Universitario de Caracas. pic.twitter.com/C1USIiO6lp — Héctor A. Hernández (@hectOr_2410) June 24, 2026

A similar situation played out during the LMBP broadcast of the game featuring Centauros de La Guaira vs Líderes de Miranda. At the 21 minute mark of that live stream, there is more violent shaking at the stadium as both teams also emptied their respective dugouts. After several minutes, the feed was then ended. The game between Caciques de Distrito and Guerreros de Lara was halted in the third inning while Samanes de Aragua vs Delfines de La Guaira only went as far as the national anthem before the game in what appeared to be calmer settings.

The two earthquakes to hit northwest Venezuela were recorded at a 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude respectively. And they struck within mere seconds of each other. There were reports of collapsed buildings throughout Caracas as videos spread on social media showing the extent of the damage. Hopefully everyone was able to make it out of these stadiums safely and everyone possible in Venezuela was able to stay safe during this terrifying situation.