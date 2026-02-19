Credit: Channel 9

An Australian sports reporter has gone viral for all the wrong reasons during her recent coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Danika Mason, a sports reporter for Channel 9 in Australia, struggled to compose herself live on air during a recent report on the network’s morning show where she was visibly inebriated. Take a look:

Mason began the report with an incoherent rant about the price of coffee in Italy compared to the United States, transitioning to something about “iguanas” before finally attempting to give a report about the NRL, Australia’s pro rugby league, slurring her words the entire way through.

“I want to take full responsibility, it’s not the standard I set myself,” she said in a live apology on Channel 9 on Thursday, per The Athletic. “So in saying that, I’m genuinely really sorry and I’m thanking everyone for those messages I’ve received as well.” Mason admitted that she “shouldn’t have had a drink,” especially “not having had dinner.”

Interestingly, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese felt it necessary to weigh in on the matter, defending Mason. “I’m pro Danika. Good on her,” the head of government said, later chalking up the instance to the “time difference” making her tired.

Mason is quite prominent down under, serving as a sideline reporter on Channel 9’s NRL broadcasts and recently having taken the sports reporter role on Channel 9’s Today morning program.