One of the big stories of the past few weeks has been growing interest in the intersection of sports collectibles with blockchain technology, perhaps most exemplified by the growth of the NBA Top Shot highlights marketplace. That particular marketplace, which had generated more than $230 million in gross sales as of Sunday, lets consumers buy blockchain-tied non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that translate into unique digital collectibles of particular plays. And there’s talk about what that could mean for other sports, too. Amidst that, though, there’s also still plenty of interest in traditional sports cards, with a 1952 Mickey Mantle card selling for a record $5.2 million recently. And that would seem to make it a pretty good time for a sports media company to launch a content series focusing on both traditional and digital collectibles, which is what theScore is doing with a new “Mint Conditions” weekly series. Here’s more from a release on that:

What: theScore is launching a new weekly digital series called MINT CONDITIONS that will live on our Instagram (1.9 million followers) and Facebook (4.3 million followers) accounts. The show will run for approximately 6 months. Concept: We dive into the world of trading cards, collectibles and NFT’s for sports and pop culture. With weekly videos, we’ll share insights, market trends and recommendations for theScore audience across social platforms. We’ll open packs and unbox cards on the show and answer fan questions. Why: The resurgence of trading cards, collectibles and the new generation of blockchain technology as the foundation of NFTs has begged a lot of questions from the general public, beginners and collectors alike. This series will aim to cover some of the biggest topics and highlight the important developments driving the card industry and provide clarity around the uncertainties of collecting cards, collectibles and NFTs. Host: Brad Parker, one of theScore’s online personalities. As a collector of over 10000 cards over 2 decades, Brad is the resident expert on collectibles, trading cards and NFTs. As the sports card market made a comeback, Brad is uniquely positioned as a pro who understands the ins-and-outs of the industry and can help the next generation of collectors go from hobbyists to experts.

Parker has previously done some TikTok videos for theScore showing off his card collection, so he definitely feels like a good fit for this. And while there have been some series looking at cards before, particularly Mike Oz’s “Old Baseball Cards,” it’s interesting to see a series from a sports media company specifically focused on the collectible side of the card hobby. And it’s definitely notable to see this series going beyond traditional cards and covering the new area of NFTs, as well as other collectibles. theScore VP of marketing and content Aubrey Levy told AA via e-mail this fits with their larger content strategy of developing programming aimed at emerging trends in fandom, something they’ve found success with in esports and in other areas.

“The trading card and collectibles industry is having a major resurgence, capturing the interest of fans and leagues alike,” Levy said. “Our original digital programming aims to continually respond to where we see trends and fandom heading. Launching Mint Conditions encapsulates that content strategy, leveraging the powerful reach of our social channels and the endemic knowledge of our talent to deliver a fun, engaging and interactive new series.”

We’ll see how “Mint Conditions” works out for theScore, and what kind of an audience it draws. Coverage of both cards and digital collectibles is certainly an interesting topic, and if this series is a hit, we may see other media companies make their own entries into this arena.