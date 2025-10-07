Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels will no longer partake in a Hulu docuseries following the team.

According to a report by Jeremiah Holloway of Inside Carolina, On3’s UNC-focused blog, the Tar Heels will no longer feature in the season-long Hulu documentary that planned to capture head coach Bill Belichick’s first season leading a college program.

“North Carolina’s season-long documentary with Hulu is no longer happening, sources close to the program confirmed to Inside Carolina this week,” Holloway writes. “UNC originally planned to take part in a docuseries with Hulu to provide behind-the-scenes insight on the journey of the program through Bill Belichick’s first season with the team. Belichick announced the plan to the team in August, and the team shared that announcement on social media.”

Excited to showcase our program this fall on @hulu. More information to come. pic.twitter.com/7BFtjCAL7B — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) August 24, 2025

“I know that you guys have heard that there was a lot of interest in doing a, let’s call it, season-long documentary or season-long show about North Carolina football,” Belichick said when announcing the project to his team. “And so I’m excited really to share with you that we will be doing that with EverWonder and Hulu, that will showcase our football program.

“This is about the UNC football program. There’s obviously a lot of interest in it, and it’ll stream on Hulu later this fall. It’s going to feature the players working hard, which you guys do. It’s about the players improving and getting better through their hard work, which you do. A program starting from where it started from, several months ago, to wherever it’s going to go during the course of the season, which, of course, will be determined on the field. It’ll show our commitment to winning. It’ll show our commitment to the team. And that’s our priority.”

It appears that priority is being put on the back burner amid a horrid start for the Tar Heels football program. UNC is 2-3 after being blown out by all three power-conference teams it has faced.

It’s unclear exactly how Hulu and EverWonder’s agreement with UNC was written in regards to the documentary. However, one could argue the series would’ve drawn even more interest knowing the train wreck that has been UNC football so far this season. The show could’ve been a compelling piece looking at what went wrong inside Chapel Hill as Belichick took the reins. Instead, the project is being left for dead.