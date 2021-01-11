NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast of the Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers wild-card playoff game hit some issues for those trying to access it through the Hulu+Live TV streaming TV package option. Here are some of the tweets from those aggrieved:

@nbc @hulu how do not have sound during the only time in 18 years the browns are in the playoffs?!!! Now this!!!!! Fuck. You. pic.twitter.com/Wi52Pypdec — John (@wiss1973) January 11, 2021

@hulu what is going on with NBC. This is the first Browns playoff game I’ve ever gotten to watch in my 24 years. GET IT FIXED — Cole German (@Cole_EGerman) January 11, 2021

@hulu_support wtf. Nbc keeps going out. Wth is going on??????? Am I going to miss the browns game? #hulusports my ass — Joseph Travelsnogger (@LOOKING4respect) January 11, 2021

@hulu_support NBC Channel saying “Sorry, this channel is temporarily unavailable” this is the first #Browns playoff game in 18 years WTH — Jeremy (@shbzjenkins) January 11, 2021

@hulu why doesn't the @NBC football game play. TV. Computer and phone all wont load. All othet channels do — Kathy Peterson (@hunterhayleeja1) January 11, 2021

Love when NBC is out on Hulu and I have to watch the game on Telemundo. Four years in Spanish and I have understood zero words. — Mitchell (@mitchmcclusk) January 11, 2021

Idfk what it is with NBC and @hulu but I can never it a solid stream…??? pic.twitter.com/RsyhppSkHK — Jeff (@buckeyecards) January 11, 2021

There are some potential other options for those impacted. This game is available to stream for free on NBC’s streaming service Peacock, and it’s also streaming for free to mobile devices through the various NFL and Verizon Media (Yahoo) apps. And it’s available over the air on local NBC stations for those who have a digital antenna. But this is still an inconvenience for those who were expecting to watch this through already-installed Hulu + Live TV setups on their TVs or computers. And while it’s just the latest streaming TV outage, it’s one that comes at an unfortunate time, especially for the Browns’ fans who have been waiting since 2002 for a playoff game.

