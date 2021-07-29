Internet-based multichannel programming distributors (MVPDs) are making plenty of inroads on traditional cable and satellite bundles, but one challenge there has been with particular sports networks. However, some of that is starting to change, and the latest case is NFL Network and NFL RedZone being available on the Hulu+Live TV packages. The NFL signed a multi-year deal with Hulu back in April that included NFLN and NFL RedZone coming to Hulu+Live TV by August 1, and now, just a few days ahead of that date, Hulu has officially added those channels:

Starting today, NFL Network is available to all of Hulu’s Live TV subscribers in the core $64.99 a month subscription plan. The addition of NFL Network to Hulu’s 75+ live TV channel line-up brings year-round NFL content to fans, including live NFL preseason games, exclusive live NFL regular season games, popular studio shows such as the Emmy-nominated Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access, as well as NFL GameDay Morning and NFL Now, and award-winning original series such as A Football Life, NFL 360 and America’s Game. Hulu’s new Sports Add-on – featuring six sports networks – will also launch today to serve as the ultimate sports destination packed with a collection of live games, recent highlights, sports news and events. For $9.99 per month, Hulu’s Live TV subscribers can add NFL RedZone, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG and TVG2 to their live TV line-up. Football fans can tune into NFL RedZone every Sunday during the regular season to watch host Scott Hanson deliver seven hours of live football action. For super fans who are ready to kick-off football season early, NFL RedZone will replay all NFL RedZone programming from the 2020 NFL season from August 23rd through September 8th before the 2021 season begins. Plus, fans of motorsports, horse racing and other outdoor sports like competitive fishing can catch all of the action year-round. “With the launch of NFL Network and our new Sports Add-on, Hulu + Live TV continues to be the ultimate destination for sports fans to watch thousands of hours of live and on-demand sports programming,” said Reagan Feeney, SVP, Live TV Content Programming & Partnerships, Hulu. “Starting today, viewers can bring even more game day action to their living room with live games and events, original shows, motorsports, horse racing and much more.” “We are excited to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to Hulu + Live TV subscribers,” said Hans Schroeder, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media. “One of our top priorities as a League remains broadening the distribution platforms for NFL content, and so we’re very pleased to bring our lineup of award-winning shows and live games to Hulu’s live subscribers.”

This is an important deal to get done ahead of the start of the NFL season, and it means there’s now one more option for those looking for NFL RedZone (the NFL Network version, hosted by Scott Hanson) without having a cable or satellite package. Other virtual MVPD options there include YouTube TV, fuboTV, and SlingTV, and NFLN and NFL RedZone are available on many conventional (cable or satellite) MVPDs as well. So NFL Network and NFL RedZone have a fair bit of availability, even to those who don’t have traditional cable or satellite packages.

It’s also interesting to see Hulu launching a specific Sports Add-On package. The main feature here will be NFL RedZone, but the other listed channels do have their fans as well. And Hulu has expanded their involvement in sports on several fronts recently, from broadcasting games (through combination deals with ESPN+) to planning to air series on the Los Angeles Lakers and Mike Tyson. We’ll see where they go from here, but this is a notable further step into sports from them.

