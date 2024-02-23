Photo Credit: ESPN+, Omaha Productions

The popularity of Apple TV’s hit show Ted Lasso has other networks looking for a niche sports-themed comedy show. And now, Hulu has ordered a similar type of show thanks to a popular skit from former NFL quarterback Eli Manning.

Football fans may remember a 15-minute skit in 2022 from Manning where he went “undercover” at a walk-on tryout for Penn State University, dressing up in a wig and a fake mustache under the name “Chad Powers”, which aired as part of the Eli’s Places series on ESPN+ (produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions).

Well, Hulu will be using the concept of this skit for their new show that has been ordered. Glen Powell, who has starred in Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You, will star in the new show in the “Chad Powers” role, according to Deadline.

Powell will also serve as a co-producer of the show alongside Michael Waldron. Waldron has produced hit shows such as Rick & Morty, served as creator and executive producer on Marvel’s Loki, and written films including Marvel’s Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Avengers 5.

Powell and Waldron issued a joint statement to Deadline on their new venture, sharing their excitement for the project and stating how they were inspired by the original “Chad Powers” portrayal by Manning.

“We’re both diehard college football fans,” said Powell and Waldron in the statement. “When we saw Eli as Chad Powers, we knew that was the way into a big, fun story about this world. We’re excited to be part of this team, and can’t wait to get Chad in the game. Think fast, run fast.”

Manning also chimed in on this:

I hope Glen is working on his QB skills, I saw him throw a football in Maverick…he has some work to do!! https://t.co/81j4bPG2ON — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 22, 2024

On paper, this is certainly a fascinating idea for television that seemingly very much follows the mold of a Ted Lasso-type show. Only time will tell whether it actually lives to those standards. But it should certainly have a pronounced audience.

[Deadline]