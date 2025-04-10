Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Hailey Welch, better known as the “Hawk Tuah Girl”, has consistently found a way to parlay her 15 minutes of fame into opportunities for herself. That appears to be the case yet again regarding the upcoming Hulu series, Chad Powers, premiering this fall.

If you have forgotten about Welch in recent months, that is likely by design after the viral sensation found herself involved in the middle of a controversy stemming from an alleged cryptocurrency scheme. Welch launched a crypto meme coin, $HAWK, in December that crashed within 24 hours, leading to accusations that the entire thing was a scam.

Ultimately, it was determined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Welch was not at fault for the crash of her Hawk Coin following an investigation into the matter.

Now that this ugly situation appears to be behind her, it seems as if she is fully focused on returning to the public eye.

On Tuesday, Welch posted the first episode of her podcast, the Talk Tuah Podcast, following the crypto scandal. And on Wednesday, news emerged that Welch is set to feature as herself in a cameo in the Chad Powers series.

According to TMZ, Welch was on set recently in Los Angeles filming alongside Glen Powell, who is the star of the ten-episode football-themed comedy series.

The upcoming Chad Powers series is, of course, based on a character played by Eli Manning on his Eli’s Places series on ESPN+, where he posed as a walk-on football player in a 2022 skit at a Penn State tryout.

Perhaps her cameo appearance in the Chad Powers series will further help repair her image following the crypto controversy. But as they say, any publicity is good publicity. So even if her acting debut isn’t well received, people will at least be talking about her again.