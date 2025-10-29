Credit: Hulu

Will there be a second season of Chad Powers?

According to showrunner Michael Waldron, it’s currently too early to say.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Waldron addressed the future of the Hulu series, which is based on a viral Eli Manning short. And while he stated he’s hopeful that the show will continue following the initial six-episode run that released its final episode on Tuesday, he also admitted that the future of the Glen Powell vehicle is very much up in the air.

“We’ve certainly talked about it — talked about a plan. [Hulu] has a sense of where we’d like to take it,” Waldron told THR. “Ultimately, we have to see how the show performs, but everybody knows Glen and I want to see this thing through to the end. There’s a lot more story left to tell, so I hope we get to do it. When you get to the end of the first season, it feels like we’re just getting started. Ricky is now pulled into this alliance and now we can get into our Empire Strikes Back chapter of this trilogy. I hope we get to to keep it going.”

With the first six episodes ending in the middle of Powers’ first season at fictious South Georgia, audiences were certainly left under the impression that the intent is to move forward with at least a second batch of episodes. Waldron confirmed as much, stating that he believes a single football season could stretch across three television seasons, providing a natural blueprint for Powers’ arc.

Doing so, however, could prove easier said than done considering Powell’s status as one of the busiest men in Hollywood. Still, Waldron remains optimistic that Chad Powers’ story is far from over.

“When you’ve got Glen Powell on television, it makes you accelerate your storytelling in a way that, again and again, I’ve found is a good thing. You never tread water,” he said. “… And then we can get the audience in this place of free fall where they don’t know what’s coming next.”