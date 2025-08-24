Credit: UNC

As the North Carolina Tar Heels’ 2025 college football season approaches, things have been quiet on the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson front.

A little too quiet.

That changed Sunday with the reveal that the long-rumored Hulu docuseries about this UNC football season was officially happening and would premiere this fall.

The announcement came via a video of Belichick telling the Tar Heels players the series was a go.

Excited to showcase our program this fall on @hulu. More information to come. pic.twitter.com/7BFtjCAL7B — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) August 24, 2025

“I know that you guys have heard that there was a lot of interest in doing a, let’s call it, season-long documentary or season-long show about North Carolina football,” said Belichick from his podium. “And so I’m excited really to share with you that we will be doing that with EverWonder and Hulu, that will showcase our football program.

“This is about the UNC football program. There’s obviously a lot of interest in it, and it’ll stream on Hulu later this fall. It’s going to feature the players working hard, which you guys do. It’s about the players improving and getting better through their hard work, which you do. A program starting from where it started from, several months ago, to wherever it’s going to go during the course of the season, which, of course, will be determined on the field. It’ll show our commitment to winning. It’ll show our commitment to the team. And that’s our priority.”

Of course, the series doesn’t happen if Belichick isn’t the head coach, and quite frankly, it probably doesn’t occur unless girlfriend/PR rep/marketing manager Hudson wills it into existence.

Hudson seemingly took a victory lap on Instagram before the news was announced, posting an image of her blowing a kiss to the camera as she and Belichick walked away. The caption included the handles for EverWonder, Hulu, and Disney+.

Per Ryan Glasspiegel at Front Office Sports, Hudson also posted a video showing cameras at Tar Heel football practice, but later deleted it.

The docuseries initially began life as a collaboration with HBO’s Hard Knocks: Offseason. However, that arrangement fell through, reportedly due to lingering animosity from NFL owners towards Belichick as well as creative differences stemming from Hudson’s involvement and creative demands, one of several instances in which she seemingly exerted control over his media appearances. Belichick would later say that the arrangement fell through because it was only related to training camp.

Front Office Sports first reported in July that a docuseries focused on Belichick’s first season in Chapel Hill was heading to Hulu.

Between then and now, the only notable media moments involving the power couple included jokes at their expense and an odd, aborted interview with a podcast that covers them.

Belichick sold the docuseries to his team as a project focusing on the players, but there’s little doubt that he and Hudson will receive some share of the attention, and audiences will be expecting to see what they’re like behind the scenes. Whatever one might say, this project doesn’t get greenlit without that.