Syndication: Asbury Park Press

Perhaps the most recognizable voice in horse racing is moving on from one of his primary assignments.

Larry Collmus, the voice of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Breeders’ Cup for NBC Sports, is stepping away from his gig as a horse racing analyst on FanDuel TV. The veteran race caller announced the move Wednesday afternoon on social media.

My last official day with FanDuel TV is next week. I’m grateful for the opportunity to try something besides calling races. As it turns out, I really enjoyed it. The best part was working with all the amazing people next to me on the set and behind the scenes. It was like having… — Larry Collmus (@larrycollmus) June 24, 2026

“My last official day with FanDuel TV is next week,” Collmus wrote. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to try something besides calling races. As it turns out, I really enjoyed it. The best part was working with all the amazing people next to me on the set and behind the scenes. It was like having an extended family. No egos. People rooting for each other. I felt right at home on day one. Wishing everyone the best and see you at [Del Mar Racetrack].”

Collmus began calling horse races at a high level in 1994, when he became the track announcer at Monmouth Park, but began his career nine years earlier at age 18, calling races at several Maryland-area tracks including Pimlico and Laurel Park. He’s called two complete triple-crown winners in his career for NBC Sports — American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018.

On FanDuel TV, however, Collmus served as an analyst, breaking down races and offering punditry rather than calling the action himself.

It appears as if Collmus isn’t the only person leaving FanDuel TV. Fellow horse racing broadcaster Matt Bernier announced on social media that he would be taking “one last lap on FanDuel TV” on Wednesday afternoon.

One last lap on FanDuel TV in less than 20 minutes. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the wonderful people there for the better part of four years. I’m choosing not to be sad that it’s over…I’m happy that it happened. Thank you for all the support. — Matt Bernier (@bernier_matt) June 24, 2026

Bernier is also a regular contributor to NBC Sports’ horse racing coverage.