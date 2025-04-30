Syndication: The Courier-Journal

As NBC and the broader sports world prepare to descend on Churchill Downs for the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, there’s one storyline that is likely to dominate the headlines: Bob Baffert.

The controversial trainer is making his return to Churchill Downs this weekend after serving a three-year suspension levied in 2021, the result of a failed drug test by winning horse Medina Spirit, who died of a heart attack later that year and was subsequently stripped of his Derby title.

Baffert is undeniably the most recognizable figure in the sport of horse racing, and NBC won’t shy away from covering his return. However, the network will also not make him the sole storyline in the lead-up to Saturday’s race.

“It’s not going to be a constant drumbeat throughout the five hours, but if you’re watching the coverage, you’ll understand the perspective,” Kentucky Derby host Mike Tirico said during a conference call on Tuesday, as reported by Sportico. Tirico will, however, sit down with Baffert for an interview during NBC’s pre-race coverage.

The six-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer has not been shy about defending his reputation in the aftermath of his suspension. Shortly after the 2021 Derby, Baffert went on a media blitz, blaming “cancel culture” for his suspension.

With Baffert agreeing to an interview with Tirico, certainly no pushover when it comes to asking the tough questions, NBC should have plenty to talk about regarding one of the top stories of this year’s Derby. But the key will be striking a balance.

Given that the Derby typically attracts a casual audience rather than hardcore horse racing fans, NBC will be tasked with telling the whole story about Baffert’s return while not making his presence overbearing and still leaving room for the more festive and lighthearted fare viewers are accustomed to.

The network “will definitely spend some time informing the audience about why that [ban] was in place and why Churchill Downs has embraced [Baffert’s] return at this point,” NBC Sports senior producer Lindsay Schanzer said.

But don’t expect Saturday’s telecast to be the Bob Baffert Show.