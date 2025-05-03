Sovereignty beat Journalism at the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Photo Credit: NBC Photo Credit: NBC
Sovereignty won the day over Journalism on Saturday — at least at Churchill Downs.

According to the pre-race odds, Sovereignty and Journalism were the two favorites going into the 151st Kentucky Derby. That came to fruition on Saturday, as the two horses battled down the final stretch. In the end, the race belonged to Sovereignty, who pulled away from a fading Journalism to win the Run for the Roses.

Of course, with the names of the top two horses — Sovereignty and Journalism — puns were going to fly.

Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and the Republican vice presidential candidate in 2008, posted about the result on X (formerly Twitter), saying it was “providential.”

Palin was far from the only person to make note of that pun. The final result produced a lot of jokes from the sports media world.

