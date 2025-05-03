Sovereignty won the day over Journalism on Saturday — at least at Churchill Downs.
According to the pre-race odds, Sovereignty and Journalism were the two favorites going into the 151st Kentucky Derby. That came to fruition on Saturday, as the two horses battled down the final stretch. In the end, the race belonged to Sovereignty, who pulled away from a fading Journalism to win the Run for the Roses.
“IT WILL BE SOVEREIGNTY TO RULE THE KENTUCKY DERBY!”
Larry Collmus with the NBC call of the 151st Kentucky Derby. 🏇🏆🎙️ #KentuckyDerby #KentuckyDerby151 pic.twitter.com/552dF7lXWe
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 3, 2025
Of course, with the names of the top two horses — Sovereignty and Journalism — puns were going to fly.
Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and the Republican vice presidential candidate in 2008, posted about the result on X (formerly Twitter), saying it was “providential.”
Providential🙏
“Sovereignty” defeats “Journalism” #KentuckyDerby151 pic.twitter.com/nz9Pbhi76O
— Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) May 3, 2025
Palin was far from the only person to make note of that pun. The final result produced a lot of jokes from the sports media world.
Sovereignty defeats Journalism. Tale as old as time.
— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) May 3, 2025
Sovereignty beats Journalism pic.twitter.com/KtS9mMQE65
— Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 (@Kazeem) May 3, 2025
Sovereignty and Journalism in the top two. There is hope for the future. #KentuckyDerby
— Julie Stewart-Binks (@JSB_TV) May 3, 2025
Sovereignty defeating Journalism hits a little too close to home these days.
— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) May 3, 2025
Sovereignty beat Journalism at the Kentucky Derby.
A metaphor for life in the U.S. in 2025? pic.twitter.com/WW26wmDooJ
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 3, 2025
It appears my parents were right: Journalism doesn’t pay.
— Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) May 3, 2025
Journalism lost at the Kentucky Derby. It would have been a truly brutal day if the winning horse were named AI or Podcast.
— David O’Brien (@DOBrienATL) May 3, 2025
Journalism fades down the stretch to Sovereignty.
Once again, the Kentucky Derby is a perfect metaphor. pic.twitter.com/p0n9NG9Wid
— Sean Walker (@ActuallyDSW) May 3, 2025
Sovereignty over Journalism is an almost impossibly Trumpian headline
— Curry Hicks Sage (@CurryHicksSage) May 3, 2025
The year is 2025, Journalism has officially been defeated.
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) May 3, 2025