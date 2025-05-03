Photo Credit: NBC

Sovereignty won the day over Journalism on Saturday — at least at Churchill Downs.

According to the pre-race odds, Sovereignty and Journalism were the two favorites going into the 151st Kentucky Derby. That came to fruition on Saturday, as the two horses battled down the final stretch. In the end, the race belonged to Sovereignty, who pulled away from a fading Journalism to win the Run for the Roses.

“IT WILL BE SOVEREIGNTY TO RULE THE KENTUCKY DERBY!” Larry Collmus with the NBC call of the 151st Kentucky Derby. 🏇🏆🎙️ #KentuckyDerby #KentuckyDerby151 pic.twitter.com/552dF7lXWe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 3, 2025

Of course, with the names of the top two horses — Sovereignty and Journalism — puns were going to fly.

Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and the Republican vice presidential candidate in 2008, posted about the result on X (formerly Twitter), saying it was “providential.”

Palin was far from the only person to make note of that pun. The final result produced a lot of jokes from the sports media world.

Sovereignty defeats Journalism. Tale as old as time. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) May 3, 2025

Sovereignty beats Journalism pic.twitter.com/KtS9mMQE65 — Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 (@Kazeem) May 3, 2025

Sovereignty and Journalism in the top two. There is hope for the future. #KentuckyDerby — Julie Stewart-Binks (@JSB_TV) May 3, 2025

Sovereignty defeating Journalism hits a little too close to home these days. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) May 3, 2025

Sovereignty beat Journalism at the Kentucky Derby.

A metaphor for life in the U.S. in 2025? pic.twitter.com/WW26wmDooJ — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 3, 2025

It appears my parents were right: Journalism doesn’t pay. — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) May 3, 2025

Journalism lost at the Kentucky Derby. It would have been a truly brutal day if the winning horse were named AI or Podcast. — David O’Brien (@DOBrienATL) May 3, 2025

Journalism fades down the stretch to Sovereignty. Once again, the Kentucky Derby is a perfect metaphor. pic.twitter.com/p0n9NG9Wid — Sean Walker (@ActuallyDSW) May 3, 2025

Sovereignty over Journalism is an almost impossibly Trumpian headline — Curry Hicks Sage (@CurryHicksSage) May 3, 2025