Credit: FanDuel

If there is any day on the calendar for FanDuel Racing to be up and working, it is Kentucky Derby day.

But four hours before the 152nd running at Churchill Downs, the popular online sportsbook acknowledged an outage that left users furious.

The glitch, according to FanDuel Racing, appeared to be affected users’ financial tools within the FanDuel app and TVG, the company’s horse racing-specific platform.

“We’re currently experiencing intermittent issues affecting deposits, account balances, and wagers on TVG and FanDuel Racing,” the company posted on X.

“Our team is actively working to resolve this as quickly as possible.

“We appreciate your patience and will provide updates as soon as they’re available.”

We’re currently experiencing intermittent issues affecting deposits, account balances, and wagers on TVG and FanDuel Racing. Our team is actively working to resolve this as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience and will provide updates as soon as they’re available. — FanDuel Racing (@FanDuel_Racing) May 2, 2026

Users on social media posted the error message they saw from FanDuel.

The message warned:

“While most wagers will process normally, certain wagers may be impacted due to rules and system conditions.”

.@FanDuel_Racing you should be absolutely ashamed of yourself on the biggest day of the year !!!! For the second year in a row . I mean come on man Can’t even see the bets I made I’m my account I want answers and absolutely want compensation pic.twitter.com/T7ThVhr37Z — Dan Leach (@DanLeachDTM) May 2, 2026

@FanDuel_Racing what the F is this?!? Completely unacceptable on @KentuckyDerby day. You had one job and you are absolutely screwing over the people today. @SECLUTNICK @dojphofficial @CommerceGov please investigate. pic.twitter.com/GduUWJ4nTy — Tim Winstead (@IndustrialTim) May 2, 2026

The Derby goes off at 6:57 ET, leaving a couple of hours for FanDuel to correct the issue and give its customers time to place their bets.

UPDATE: FanDuel Racing posted an update at 5:01 p.m. ET indicating these “issues” had been resolved.