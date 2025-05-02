Photo Credit: PWHL on YouTube.

Wednesday was a big day for the Professional Women’s Hockey League, which announced that it will expand into Seattle for the 2025-26 season. That, coupled with the expansion into Vancouver, which was announced a week earlier, will give the league eight teams for its third season. The league’s expansion was shown with a map of the United States and Canada, showing the home cities of the two new teams, as well as the original six.

At least that was the plan.

The two new teams will be in Seattle and Vancouver, joining a league that already includes teams in three American markets (Minnesota, Boston and New York) and three Canadian markets (Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa). But as some observers pointed out, the map the league used to showcase its teams was seriously off.

listen i’m not expecting the dots on the map to be perfect but some of them aren’t even in the right country pic.twitter.com/Q59XXlSJ0d — philly lesbians 4 pwhl sirens (@njdgritty) April 30, 2025

We’ve seen some geography fails in the past. This one, though, is particularly notable. This wasn’t Americans having a poor understanding of Canadian geography or vice versa. While funny, we can understand how that happens.

None of the eight teams on the PWHL map are shown as being particularly close to their actual location.

While the league has four teams in both the United States and Canada, the map shows seven teams in Canada. The only American team with a dot in the United States is the Boston Fleet — whose dot is in Maine. The Minnesota Frost dot is at least close to the border between Minnesota and Ontario. That said, St. Paul is in the southeastern part of Minnesota while the dot on the map is just over Minnesota’s northern border.

The map shows four teams: the Toronto Sceptres, Ottawa Charge, Montréal Victoire and New York Sirens in the Canadian province of Québec. Of course, New York is in the United States (the team plays its home games in New Jersey), while Toronto and Ottawa are in Ontario. Montréal is at least in Québec, though its location is not particularly close to the dot.

Both of the new teams, Seattle and Vancouver, are shown to be in British Columbia. Seattle is in the American state of Washington. Vancouver is in British Columbia. But like Montréal, while the province is correct, the city’s location in it is not.

Let’s just hope that whoever made this map isn’t in charge of arranging the league’s travel.