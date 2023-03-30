A broadcaster for the Okotoks Oilers junior hockey team in Alberta, Canada has been fired following his alleged use of an antisemitic slur during a game Wednesday night.

Color commentator Mark Frank, pictured above on the left, was part of The Eagle 100.9 broadcast crew for Wednesday’s Alberta Junior Hockey League playoff game between the Okotoks Oilers and Brooks Bandits. According to Alberta Report, he allegedly used the word “Jewed” to describe a play at one point during the game.

As a verb, that slur has often been used as an “antisemitic term for haggling or bargaining for a cheaper price.” The specific context of Frank’s usage is unclear as footage does not appear to be available on team resources or via social media.

The AJHL and Oilers organization moved quickly, releasing a joint statement on Wednesday to say that Frank, a former AJHL head coach, has been “permanently removed from the broadcast crew.”