Photo credit: Daily Faceoff

One of the most well-known NHL analysts is set for his season debut, as Jeff Marek returns to the hockey scene with a new show for The Nation Network and the Daily Faceoff.

The Sheet with Jeff Marek had a sort of soft opening, releasing two episodes last month before dropping a formal announcement and premiere this week. According to the press release, The Sheet “will dive into the latest news, top stories, rumors, emerging players, trends, and game insights across all tiers of hockey – including the NHL, PWHL, IIHF, and junior hockey – offering a comprehensive view of the sport.” Episodes will air every weekday at 3 p.m. ET, available on DailyFaceoff.com, the Daily Faceoff YouTube channel, and all major podcast platforms.

Marek spent more than a decade with Sportsnet, serving as a key member of their coverage of Hockey Night in Canada coverage, NHL broadcasts, radio, podcasts, and more. But the Canadian sports network surprisingly parted ways with Marek in the middle of the NHL Draft last June. Five months later, Marek has returned to covering the sport he’s so closely associated with.

“From the moment I spoke with The Nation Network, I knew this is where I wanted my next step to be,” Marek said in the press release. “The team is full of hockey diehards like myself and TNN has emerged as a growing force in the hockey media industry. My new show, The Sheet, is going to bring a familiar style to my previous work but will be even deeper with the additional content we have planned, as well as our stellar cast of recurring guest hosts and star appearances. I can’t wait to get further ingrained in the TNN family and help add to the best stop for hockey content anywhere.”

Marek will be joined by a rotation of regular guest hosts including ESPN Senior NHL Writer Greg Wyshynski, current PWHL player and Olympic Gold Medalist Erin Ambrose, 20-year NHL executive and PWHL Players’ Association Executive Director Brian Burke, and Emmy Award-winning NHL broadcaster Pierre McGuire. In addition to hosting The Sheet, Marek will also be providing weekly written content to the Daily Faceoff, as well as making guest appearances across TNN’s catalog of shows.

[Business Wire]